Kothamangalam: Christmas celebration of a Carole team from Kothamangalam, Kerala is grabbing all the eyeballs now. Dressed in the outfit of Mary, the girl is seen dancing to the tunes of the song “Gabrielinte darshana…” from the film Guppy. The video has been raking up views on social media. Watch here:

