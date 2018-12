A woman in Mumbai gave birth to a baby on a platform of Dadar Railway station in Mumbai on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the 21-year old woman identified as Geeta Deepak Wagare, gave birth to a baby while she waited for a train to Pune.

The woman was waiting with her husband at Dadar for a train to Pune. Reports inform that both, the mother and the baby were later admitted to hospital for further treatment.