Afghanistan postpones presidential election

Dec 27, 2018, 09:04 pm IST
Afghanistan’s election commission postponed the presidential election. The commission informed that presidential election, initially scheduled for April, will be postponed for several months. It said this is being done to allow time to fix technical problems that surfaced during October’s parliamentary elections.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy spokesman for the election commission, said that more time is needed to train staff on a biometric identification system designed to reduce fraud. He added that verification of voter lists also requires more time. No new date for the presidential poll has been set. The last presidential election was held in 2014.

