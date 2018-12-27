KeralaLatest News

Aiyappa Jyothi: Rishiraj Singh lodged complaint against fake news

Dec 27, 2018, 03:37 pm IST
Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh informed that he has not attended in the Aiyappa Jyothi that BJP has organised against the Supreme Court verdict on woman entry in Sabarimala shrine. He has come forward against the fake news that some are spreading.

He made it clear that he has not participated in the Aiyyappa Jyothi organised by some of the right-wing Hindu organisations. He has lodged a complaint regarding this.

Some right-wing social media pages have spread the fake news that Rishiraj Singh has participated in the programme.

