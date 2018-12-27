KeralaLatest News

Armed Maoists Reach Wayanad, Here is What they did

Dec 27, 2018, 07:09 am IST
Kalpatta: A 9-member armed Maoist team reached Wayanad district by 8 o clock at evening yesterday. They reached the shop of P.S Philip, pasted posters and supplied notes. There are three women in the group.

The group spoke in Malayalam, bought some provision from the shop and gave Rs 1200 to the shop owner. They said they don’t usually give money but are only doing this because Philip happens to be a man who is not economically well to do.

They gave the copies of Maoist Kabanidalam’s bulletin called ‘Kaattu thee’ to the locals. They also pasted posters that urge people to kill Brahminical Hindutva and fight for a revolutionary Maoist alternative.

The man in the shop was asked to take the picture of their notes and poster in his mobile phone.

