Dubai Health Authority and HEALTH magazine to organize Annual Health Awards’ on 18th March 2019

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai and UAE-based HEALTH magazine, the region’s popular health & lifestyle magazine, has announced that the third edition of the prestigious ‘Annual Health Awards,’ will be held at the Baniyas Ballroom in Grand Hyatt, Dubai on 18th March 2019. Considered the region’s biggest and most comprehensive annual awards for the healthcare sector, the Annual Health Awards celebrates outstanding contributions of individuals and companies, as well as innovations in the healthcare industry.