Gordhan Zadafia made in charge of BJP

Former Gujarat minister and party’s Hindutva face Gordhan Zadafia has been made in-charge of the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh which has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies. Zadafia, who had served as a Minister of State for Home in the Gujarat government during 2001-2002, had left the BJP in 2007 but returned to the party in 2014. In the run-up to 2014 elections, Amit Shah was the election in-charge for the crucial state of UP where the party had won as many as 71 seats of its own.

Considered close to sidelined BJP leader Sanjay Joshi, Zadafia had turned a Modi-critic after being dropped from the Gujarat Cabinet in 2002. He had subsequently left the party and floated Maha Gujarat Janata Party which even contested polls against the BJP in 2007 but failed to make any dent.

Later, he merged his party with Gujarat Parivartan Party headed by another disgruntled BJP leader Keshubhai Patel and contested polls against the BJP, but again failing to make any impact.

In 2014, he returned to the BJP, which made him in-charge of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday along with the party’s National Vice President Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Madhya Pradesh leader Narottam Mishra, for the Lok Sabha elections.