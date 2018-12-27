ISIS case: 10 accused sent to 12-day NIA custody

A Delhi Court on Thursday sent 10 suspects arrested in the Islamic State-inspired terror module racket to 12-day NIA custody.

They were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday on the suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired module styled as ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’. The NIA had conducted searches at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in this connection.

NIA Inspector General, Alok Mittal had said the module was in an advanced stage of carrying out a series of blasts. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including a rocket launcher were recovered in the raids.