ISIS Recruitment Case: Wayanad native remanded

The NIA special has remanded Habeeb Rehman, the accused in the ISIS recruitment case. The Special court has remanded him for 30 days. The accused was presented before the NIA special court in Cochin.

NIA has demanded five-day custody for questioning him. The court will consider this plea on Monday. Habeeb Rahman who allegedly attempted to join Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan.

The 25-year-old was arrested by the NIA team from Kalpetta on Wednesday. Habeeb Rahman, 25, was arrested by an NIA team from his residence on Wednesday in connection with a case in which 14 persons from Kasaragod allegedly travelled to Afghanistan to join the IS between 2015 and 2016.