Need For Speed: Train 18 is India’s Fastest Train. Guess Its Speed

For all those people who want to see the Indian Railway go the next level, this would come as great news. Train 18, Indian Railways’ first semi-high speed engine-less train, has got the clearance from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). This is a pre-requisite for any train with new technology to start service.

The train has officially become the fastest train in India to travel at a sustained speed of 180 kmph, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal made the announcement through a tweet.

Need for Speed: Train 18 seen cruising at a sustained 180Km/h, officially becoming the fastest train in India” he tweeted.

Train 18, manufactured by ICF Chennai, has been undergoing speed and safety trials by RDSO. According to an IANS report, the CCRS after the inspection of the new 16-coach train during speed trial between Safdarjung railway station and Agra, recommended certain precautionary measures such as fencing and regular greasing of all the curves on the route.