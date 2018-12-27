Right wing forces destabilizes culture accuses Malayalam writer

Writer M.Mukundan said that technology and extreme right-wing politics, and often their interplay, are posing a threat to culture. Mukundan said that writers and artistes, especially those leaning towards the Left, had always played a commendable role in the construction of an egalitarian culture across the globe.

The extreme right wing had been targeting them after realising their influence among the people. “Now, the right wing is copying the style of the left-wing. They are writing books, distributing pamphlets, addressing meetings, and using the media to reach out to more and more people. Right-wing writers and public figures are becoming extremely popular in Europe. Of late, similar tendencies are seen in India too,” he said.

Mukundan said that the influence of the right wing on the media, especially the visual media, had been on the rise as they were the ones that took cultural expressions to the masses.