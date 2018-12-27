RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 14,000 vacancies; check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications for as many as 14,000 jobs. The railway is hiring for roles such as Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant. The RRB is looking to fill a total of 13,034 vacancies for the role of Junior Engineer, 49 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 456 openings for Depot Material Superintendent and 494 openings for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant role.

Interested candidates can apply through the regional websites of RRB or through the official website. The application process will start from January 2 and the last date to apply online is January 31. The last date to pay the fee online is February 4 and the final submission of application is February 7. The exam dates are yet to be announced.

As for the application fee, General and OBC categories students are required to pay Rs 500, while it is Rs 250 for SC and ST categories. The application fee for RRB JE recruitment can only be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking or SBI e-Challan. Application fee of Rs 400 for General/OBC categories and the entire amount for SC/ST categories will be refunded to applicants on appearing for the Stage 1 of Computer Based Test (CBT) exam.

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years or maximum of 33 years as on January 1, 2019. A relaxation of 5 years and 3 years will be allowed to SC/ST candidates and OBC candidates respectively.

Indian Railways is recruiting for the role of Junior Engineer after a span of three years. The recruitment board had announced 2,000 vacancies for Junior Engineer in 2015.