She might have slept with so many men’, Swathi tells about the comment that hurt her

Swathi Reddy is one among the prominent actresses of the Telugu film industry who has made an impact in Tamil and Malayalam film industries as well. She is one of the most talented actresses who has chipped in with some different roles and does enjoy a fan base of her own.

The popular actress was one among the guests of the chat show No 1 Yaari, hosted by Tollywood’s own Rana Daggubati and aired on Gemini TV. During the chat show, Swathi Reddy opened up about the comment that hurt her the most, her opinion about Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan etc., and much more. When asked to tell in one word about the actors Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, the actress opened up that Mahesh Babu is witty whereas Pawan Kalyan’s attitude is nice.

To the question regarding the comment that hurt her the most, Swathi Reddy opened up that the insiders in the industry say that ’she is a bit loose’ and ’may have slept with many men’. She tagged this as the comment that hurt her the most.

Swathi Reddy who got married recently was previously seen in the Telugu movie London Babulu, which had hit the theatres in 2017. The film was the Telugu remake of the super hit Tamil movie Aandavan Kattalai.