Latest NewsIndia

Triple talaq bill about woman empowerment, justice not politics: Prasad

Dec 27, 2018, 08:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the Lok Sabha that the triple talaq bill, which seeks imprisonment for Muslim men accused of instant divorce, is not about politics but empowerment and justice for women.

Amid a demand by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, that the bill is sent to a select committee for study, Prasad said the government has already taken note of concerns expressed by members earlier and amended the bill accordingly.

Prasad told the Lok Sabha that the bill has made the offence compoundable, meaning that the case can be withdrawn if the man and his estranged wife reach a compromise and that only the wife and her close relatives can file an FRI, ruling out the law’s misuse.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 21, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

“Kerala Govt is Opposing Hindu Beliefs”: O RajaGopal

Nov 18, 2018, 08:25 pm IST

Human rights commission directs to arrange basic requirements at Sabarimala

Oct 30, 2017, 03:22 pm IST

Latest season of Dubai Global Village will commence from November 1

Sushma
Jun 29, 2018, 09:01 am IST

Sushma Swaraj assures help to 20 Indians stranded in China

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close