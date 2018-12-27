Triple talaq bill about woman empowerment, justice not politics: Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the Lok Sabha that the triple talaq bill, which seeks imprisonment for Muslim men accused of instant divorce, is not about politics but empowerment and justice for women.

Amid a demand by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, that the bill is sent to a select committee for study, Prasad said the government has already taken note of concerns expressed by members earlier and amended the bill accordingly.

Prasad told the Lok Sabha that the bill has made the offence compoundable, meaning that the case can be withdrawn if the man and his estranged wife reach a compromise and that only the wife and her close relatives can file an FRI, ruling out the law’s misuse.