Triple talaq bill: “is a human rights issue”, says Meenakshi Lekhi

Defending the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Lok Sabha, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi questioned if ‘Triple Talaq was part of the Quran and asserted that the issue was not about “he versus she,” rather it was about human rights violation.

Countering Congress’ arguments that the Bill primarily sought to criminalise only Muslim men, Lekhi, citing matrimonial laws, especially those governing maintenance, said non-Muslims were liable to be penalised for not giving maintenance to their wives or mothers.

Attacking the Congress for its “politics of appeasement”, Lekhi said the proposed law was not just punitive but “equally restorative and reformative,” pointing out that the offence under it was compoundable or that which can be compromised by the victim and offender, with or without the permission of the court.

Claiming that as many as 50 schemes of Narendra Modi-led Central government focused on women empowerment, Lekhi said the proposed law was aimed at gender justice and asserted that no gender war could ever be won unless men stood with women because (men) continued to be in a state of dominance.