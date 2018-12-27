KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Women Wall is the fight for protecting constitutional rights, says M. Mukundan

Dec 27, 2018, 07:11 pm IST
Women wall is a fight for protecting constitutional rights. The women’s wall is a symbolic fight to preserve the pride of women. It is not meant for just claps. Women wall is agitation for gender equality. Women are the greatest deities. They are worshipped. Yet why our women are denied the freedom of worship, he asked.

