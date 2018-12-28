Bangladesh to go to polls on Sunday

Latest NewsInternational

Dec 28, 2018
Bangladesh will go to polls on Sunday to elect its new Prime Minister. The incumbent, Sheikh Hasina, who heads Awami League is seeking a record fourth term.

Her opponent and former premier Khalida Zia of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is in prison facing corruption charges. BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front is the main opposition challenger to Sheikh Hasina.

This will be the eleventh general election in Bangladesh. Over ten crore nationals are eligible to cast their votes to elect 299 members of Parliament. More than 18 hundred candidates are in the frame.

