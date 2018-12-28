BJP Workers mock Arvind Kejriwal by coughing during his speech : Watch Video

On Thursday at a public rally, BJP workers mocked the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by coughing repeatedly.

Kejriwal was stuck in an awkward situation as the ‘coughing’ began when he tried to start his speech. Following the continual imitation and mockery, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had to step in to ask the workers to maintain silence. Gadkari hushed the crowd saying, “Please keep quiet. This is an official event.”

#WATCH BJP workers troll Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, start coughing when he begins to talk. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari intervened and Kejriwal began. pic.twitter.com/tABmZJcreS — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2018

Kejriwal suffered from health issues where he persistently coughed for more than 40 years until he received medical treatment by undergoing corrective surgery at Bengaluru in 2016.

The event was held by the Delhi Jal Board and National Mission for Clean Ganga to launch ‘clean the Yamuna’ campaign. Along with two Union Ministers, Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan, and the Chief Minister of Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister of State for Water and Resources Satyapal Singh and BJP leaders from Delhi were in presence at the event.