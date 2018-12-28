Cable Operators Threaten to Cut Connections Against New Tariff

The day where the TRAI’s new tariff order is going to be implemented is fast approaching and members of several associations representing Local Cable Operators (LCOs) and Multi-Services Operators (MSOs) have reiterated their threat to blackout cable TV channels from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, when the new tariff order comes into force.

Cable operators have said that except news channels, all other channels would be cut off from 10 am to 8 pm in both states as part of their one-day protest.

“We presently charge Rs 200- 250 from consumers and provide close to 400 channels. But as per the new framework, consumers may have to pay per channel. In the existing plan, we provide a bouquet of 15 Telugu channels for Rs 15, but consumers may have to pay Rs 40-50 if they have to avail the same kind of services,” said Krishna Reddy Cable operator and president of AP State Multi-services Cable Operator Welfare Association.

According to TRAI’s latest changes in tariff, consumers can choose their own channels and pay for it, thereby providing them with freedom of choice and direct control. As per the new regulation, a consumer will have to pay a fixed fee of Rs 130 a month for 100 free-to-air standard definition channels, including 26 mandatory Doordarshan channels.