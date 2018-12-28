Congress demands exclusive screening to review ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday demanded prior screening of the movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ for the party’s office bearers and declared that they will resort to “other options” to stop the screening of the film if their demand is not met.

In a letter to the makers of the film, the Congress youth wing raised objections to the “incorrect presentation of the facts” and has demanded a special screening of the film to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect, news agency PTI reported.

This development happened after the trailer of the film was released earlier today.

“Looking at the trailer of the movie it is understood that the facts have been played with and presented in an incorrect manner with regards to Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress Party to malign the image of Congress Party which is not acceptable to us,” the statement read.

The statement also warned the makers of the film against releasing the movie without a prior screening and review by the party. “If the said movie is released without prior screening for our office bearers and without making necessary changes recommended by us, it will be understood that you are doing this deliberately and we have other options open to stop the screening of the same across India,” the statement concluded.

‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ portrays the life of former economist and India’s 13th Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who served the country from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.