Dileep and Manju Warrier to be the part of Joshy’s new movie

After a short period of silence, Veteran film director Joshy is making a tremendous return to the show business. He has bagged four big projects starring the ‘Big M’ and other top stars.

It has been long in the news that he is going to direct a film starring Mohanlal. Joshy has made many superhit movies with Mohanlal. But the team’s recent movies- Lokpal and Laila O Laila- did not perform well in the box office.

Joshy will also team with his long-term favourite actor Mammootty again. Sajeeva Pazhoor the national award-winning scriptwriter will pen the movie. Joshy and Mammootty have been a successful team in the Malayalam film industry. Sandeep Senan and Aneesh.M.Thomas will produce the project.

After this, he will also make the sequel of his hit movie ‘Runway’. It has been rumoured that the film titled as ‘Vaalayar Paramashivam’ will be having Dileep in the lead role. In addition to this, he will also make a female-oriented film in which Manju Warrier will be in the lead role.