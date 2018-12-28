General election to be held at April 9

Israel to go polling booth on April 9. The government has decided to dissolve the parliament and to conduct a poll. The resolution requesting this was passed by the Parliament. 102 members supported the resolution and 2 members voted opposing it. The government led by Benjamin Netanyahu has earlier agreed for conducting elections.

The ruling front has only one seat majority in the Parliament. The defense minister Avigdor Liberman has earlier resigned over a controversy in Gaza ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu is facing the verdict of Attorney General on three corruption cases in which he is accused. The verdict will be declared on mid-April.