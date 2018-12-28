Janapaksham-BJP Alliance? P.C George Reveals his Final Stand

A lot of recent statements and actions of independent MLA P C George hinted that he might actually migrate to BJP. George had repeatedly made statements that support BJP in the Sabarimala issue and even wore the black Ayyappa dress expressing solidarity with the cause. But it seems we shouldn’t read too much into it as P.C revealed that there will be no alliance with BJP at least for 2019 Loksabha elections.

George said that BJP doesn’t have a secular face and that Janapaksham will no co operate with such a party. It is assumed that George is all set to return to UDF.

George had earlier attempted to meet former Congress President Sonia Gandhi a few days before but Mrs Gandhi did not allow time for the visit and hence the meeting did not take place.