“Left Front is not a Place for Communal Parties,”Says V.S Achuthanandan

The left front in Kerala appeared to be slightly flustered by the protest people have been holding against them on the issue of Sabarimala and therefore seemed to have pressed the panic button. The Government is trying to hold a women wall to make a statement that it still enjoys the support of women and in a hurried move, it also took about 4 parties into the Left front.

Among the 4 parties, it also includes Balakrishnapillai’s political outfit as well, and Former C.M and Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission, V S Achuthanandan is upset about his entry. It was V.S’s long legal battle that led Balakrishna Pillai into prison. While speaking on a programme at Thiruvananthapuram, he said:

LDF is not a place for those who hold on to the obsolete customs and anti-women stand. Those who oppose the Supreme Court stand on women equality should not be in the front. It is anti-constitutional to ban women from those places where men can go. Everyone who has a stand that women born in good family will not go to Sabarimala will be a liability to the party” he said.

Balakrishna Pillai had recently said that no woman born in a dignified family would attempt to go Sabarimala. V.S was taking an indirect dig at it.