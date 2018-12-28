Modi Govt bans Khalistan Liberation Force

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday banned the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) as a terrorist organisation. The KLF aims to establish an independent country with the secession of Punjab “through violent means”.

The outfit has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) for the group’s alleged involvement in killing of innocent people and police officers and several bombings on civilian targets in India, according to a Government order.

The Khalistan Liberation Force and all its manifestations have been declared outlawed under the UAPA, the order said.

Earlier, the Multi-Agency Centre of the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency had sent dossiers on the anti-national activities of the outfit.

While the NIA listed the cases involving community-specific targeted killings in Punjab by radicals affiliated with KLF, the MAC report pointed out that UK and Canada-based Khalistani radicals associated with the KLF and having links with Pakistan’s covert agency Inter-Services Intelligence, have committed “huge sum of money” to support the activities of the organisation in India in general and Punjab in particular in their bid to revive militancy in the State.

The MAC input was further verified by the Research and Analysis Wing, India’s external Intelligence agency, which not only confirmed the role of the outfit in revival of terrorism in India but also underscored an input that a Canada-based Khalistani radical had already handed over Rs 4 crore to an ISI handler to deliver it to the conduits in India, sources said.

Following this, a note was moved for banning the KLF.