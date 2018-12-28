More than 17 persons killed in protest over bread

More than 17 civilians killed in the action of Anti-Riot Force in Sudan. Two soldiers are also killed in the agitation. The agitation started in the price hike of bread and fuel price hike.

The agitation started about one week ago. Media persons also joined the protest. The Egypt government has supported the Sudan government.

The Sudanese government, earlier this week, had increased the price of bread from one ($0.02) to three Sudanese pounds ($0.063). Moreover, prices of fuel were reportedly doubled, which led to widespread agitation.