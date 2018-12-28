Municipal Council By-polls:Earth-shattering victory to BJP

BJP got an earth-shattering victory in the bypolls held in Tripura. The party has got a sweaping victory in the recently held bypolls in the Municipal councils. BJP won all the 11 municipal councils. The CPM has lost deposits in almost all seats.

Inthe Agartala the state cpital BJP won all the four seats in the Municipal corporation. Congress also faced a shocking defeat.BJP claimed that the victory is the mandate of people of Tripura to the BJP government led by BiplavDev. The BJP has got a tremendous victory in the elections held to local self governments. BJP won 113 seats out 130. The party has won almost 96% seats in the panchayaths.

The BJP also won Charilam assembly seat. The election was potponed here because of the death of a candidate.