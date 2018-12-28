KeralaLatest News

Prominent women including top actresses to be the part of 'Women Wall'

Dec 28, 2018
More prominent women have come forward to support ‘Women Wall’. Top actresses from the Malayalam movie industry will be part of the proposed women wall. The members from the ‘Women in Cinema Collective’, have rendered their support to the women wall.

The members of WCC – the women’s collective in Malayalam cine industry including Actress Parvathy Thiruvoth, filmmaker and actress Geethu Mohandas, Remya Nambeesan, film editor Beena Paul, Rima Kallingal, film director Vidhu Vincent has informed that they will participate in the proposed programme.

Many prominent women including writer P.Valsala, tribal activist C.K.Janu, women activist K.Ajitha, singer P.K.Medini, former IAS officer Lida Jacob, Meera Velayudhan will also be the part of women wall.

