Royal Enfield launches Classic 350 Redditch ABS edition in India

Royal Enfield has launched Classic 350 Redditch Edition ABS is priced at Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it about Rs 6000 more expensive than the non-ABS version.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS was introduced last month priced at ? 1.63 lakh and followed up with the launch of the Thunderbird 500X ABS priced at Rs 2.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ABS gets no mechanical upgrades like all ABS models from the company. Power comes from the same 346 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 19 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm.

The bike uses telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Disc brakes now make it to either wheels on the Classic 350.

With the Redditch Edition, almost all bikes in the RE portfolio have been equipped with the safety feature. Only the Classic 350 standard and the Bullet range are yet to get ABS for now. The latter was recently made available with a rear disc brake.

Royal Enfield’s direct rival Jawa Motorcycles, which originally announced the Jawa and Jawa 42 with single-channel ABS, is now offering the option of dual-channel ABS owing to public demand. The Jawa 42 dual-channel ABS is the most affordable model from the company and is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh, while the Jawa ABS is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).