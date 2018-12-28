Saudi King Salman appoints new Foreign Minister

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed a new Foreign Minister as part of a major Cabinet reshuffle, following international fallout from the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

A royal decree has named Ibrahim al-Assaf as new Foreign Minister, demoting outgoing top diplomat Adel al-Jubeir to the position of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The King has also ordered a shakeup of the Supreme Council, which oversees matters related to security. The council is headed by the king’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose powers have been untouched in the overhaul. Another council dealing with the economy has also been revamped. Turki Shabbaneh, a Saudi TV presenter is the new minister of media.

The present changes are seen as an attempt by the Kingdom to demonstrate that steps are being taken to overhaul the present security set up and also to clear the negative perception of Saudi Arabia, especially after the killing of Khashoggi in Turkey on 2nd of October.