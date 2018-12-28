KeralaLatest News

Shobha Surendran’s Health Worsens, Taken to Hospital

Dec 28, 2018, 03:55 pm IST
Senior BJP leader Shobha Surendran, who has been conducting a fast in front of Secretariate for the last 10 days, raising many demands in connection with the Sabarimala issue, was moved into the hospital, as her health condition worsened.

Doctor’s said that her blood sugar has dropped to alarmingly low proportions and that she needs to be moved to strict medical care immediately. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

BJP state vice president N Sivarajan will continue the fast.

BJP’s fast in front of the secretariat has been ongoing for the last 26 days.

