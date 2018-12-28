These Google Pixels Phones are to be Launched in 2019

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch a mid-range series of its Pixel lineup pretty soon. The search-engine giant is reportedly working on the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite smartphones.

Folks at Android Police, citing a person familiar with the development, report the Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite are set to arrive in the US in early spring 2019. Both new Pixel models are said to be available through Verizon. However, price and concrete launch date are yet to be revealed.

According to the leaks the rumoured specs of the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, they are expected to come with 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a trimmed down display size of 5.5-inch on the Pixel 3 Lite while the Pixel 3XL Lite could be coming with a 6-inch screen.

The Pixel 3 Lite will be featuring a Snapdragon 670 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and it is also expected to house a 12 MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The onboard memory could be limited to 32GB and might also have a 64GB variant option also.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Lite have respective starting prices of $799 and $899. Hence, there is a possibility that their Lite version could be priced around $400 and $500.