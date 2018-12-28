Triple Talaq Bill : Muslim women against triple talaq,says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned the logic behind the government curbing the practice of Triple Talaq while supporting the “decriminalisation” of homosexuality. He termed it as an attack on the rights conferred upon Muslims by the constitution.

“Hundred per cent of the Muslim population is against the move to criminalise Triple Talaq. Why are you criminalising Triple Talaq while supporting the decriminalisation of homosexuality? If sexual minorities can get a choice in Section 377, why can’t religious minorities?” he asked during a debate on the controversial bill in the Lok Sabha. Mr Owaisi also criticised a Supreme Court verdict that decriminalised adultery, saying it would result in a spike in extramarital affairs.

“If your faith is your faith, then my faith should also be my faith. Your (the government’s) intentions are not pure… You can bring your own law, but we will not forfeit our religion,” he declared.

He asked the government not to confuse the people of the country in the name of the Supreme Court verdict. “The Supreme Court never said that it is unconstitutional,” Mr Owaisi said. “When the Supreme Court decriminalised adultery, you just kept quiet. When the apex court never said that triple talaq is unconstitutional you are criminalising it.”

He said while adultery had been decriminalised, and there was nothing to stop men from indulging in extramarital affairs, triple talaq was being made a criminal offence.

He asked that when the law prescribed a one-year jail as punishment for a Hindu husband, why was it set at three years for a Muslim husband. He said the punishment for a fatal road accident is two years, why jail a Muslim husband for three years.