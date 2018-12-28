KeralaLatest News

Women Wall: Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri slams Thushar Vellapally

Dec 28, 2018, 06:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Differences of opinions have aroused regarding participating in women wall in BDJS. BDJS state vice-president Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri has slammed party leader Thushar Vellapally. He said that Thushar’s opinion is personal and not of the party, he said. What Thushar has said is the opinion of SNDP. The office Bearers of BDJS except Thushar has participated in the Aiyyappa Jyothi, he added.

Earlier Thushar has said that the proposed women wall is a government programme and nothing wrong in participating in it. The women wall has no relation to women entry in Sabarimala. Akkeerammon has rejected this. The women wall has relation to women entry in Sabarimala. Tushar has expressed his opinion without having discussed with the party, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 18, 2018, 09:45 am IST

This young actress is looking stunning in Every frame!

Dec 14, 2017, 11:48 pm IST

Is Mallika kicked out of apartment for not paying Rs 64 lakh as rent?

Jun 25, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

Bobby Deol makes Bangkok crowd go crazy in 19th IIFA

china banned beiber
Jul 22, 2017, 09:18 am IST

China banned pop star Justin Beiber

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close