Women Wall: Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri slams Thushar Vellapally

Differences of opinions have aroused regarding participating in women wall in BDJS. BDJS state vice-president Akkeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri has slammed party leader Thushar Vellapally. He said that Thushar’s opinion is personal and not of the party, he said. What Thushar has said is the opinion of SNDP. The office Bearers of BDJS except Thushar has participated in the Aiyyappa Jyothi, he added.

Earlier Thushar has said that the proposed women wall is a government programme and nothing wrong in participating in it. The women wall has no relation to women entry in Sabarimala. Akkeerammon has rejected this. The women wall has relation to women entry in Sabarimala. Tushar has expressed his opinion without having discussed with the party, he added.