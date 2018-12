Tribal activist turned ppoliticianC.K.janu met with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The meeting was held at Kozhikode guesthouse.S he later said that she meets CM only to assure her party’s support to the proposed women wall. She claimed that her pary activist’s will participate in all the districts. Earlier the LDF has decided to co-operate with C.K.janu’s party. Earlier C.K.Janu has quit BJP lead NDA.