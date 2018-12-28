Women Wall is for gender equality and freedom says the granddaughter of Lalithambika Antharjanam

Saritha Varma, Assistant Editor of Financial Express claimed that the proposed ‘Women Wall’ is for gender equality and freedom. Saritha Varma is the daughter of renowned writer N.Mohanan and the granddaughter of Lalithambika Antharjanam, the noted Malayalam writer.
??????????? ??????????????????? ??????
"??????? ?????????? ????? ?????????????? ??????? ?????? ??? ????????????", ??????????? ??????????????????? ?????? ????? ??????????? ???????? ????????? ????? ?????.#OurRenaissance#????????????????
Gepostet von Women's Wall am Freitag, 28. Dezember 2018
