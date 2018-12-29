KeralaLatest News

5 Families Hiding in Church For 6 Days Fearing DYFI Attack

Dec 29, 2018, 11:41 am IST
Kottayam: A Carol team from a place called Paathamuttam at Kottayam has been hiding in church for six days fearing attack from DYFI. It was on December 23rd that the locals attacked the carol team with women and children. Seven have been arrested in connection with the case and six of them are DYFI members. The culprits were released on bail but it is reported that they have started threatening the carol team again.

It is because of the threat of the culprits that the carol group will be killed that the families have been forced to stay inside the church. The same team which attacked the carol team had also smashed St Pauls Anglican church in Kumbady. It is reported that the culprits got into the carol team and behaved indecently by getting nude.

They smashed the equipment in the church and even attacked the women in the group. Church Committee secretary P.C Johnson said that there was no use complaining to police as they hardly took any action.

