Akshay Kumar to star in Action Hero Biju remake?

Nivin Pauly’s ‘Action Hero Biju’ directed by Abrid Shine will speak now Hindi. Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is planning to remake the movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead. The director had earlier planned the movie with Ajay Devgn but it didn’t work out.

It has already been announced that Rohit and Akshay will be teaming up for a cop flick, rumoured to be titled as ‘Suryavanshi’. Interestingly, Akshay makes a cameo appearance as police officer Suryavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s lastest release ‘Simmba’ starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. It remains to be seen if ‘Suryavanshi’ is the remake of ‘Action Hero Biju’.

Rohit Shetty’s films are known for the over-the-top action blocks and full-blown masala elements. The director has earlier helmed superhit cop-action films like ‘Singham’ and ‘Singham Returns’. His latest film, ‘Simmba’ has also opened to good response from the general audience.