KeralaCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Akshay Kumar to star in Action Hero Biju remake?

Dec 29, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Less than a minute
Akshay Kumar to star in Action Hero Biju remake

Nivin Pauly’s ‘Action Hero Biju’ directed by Abrid Shine will speak now Hindi. Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is planning to remake the movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead. The director had earlier planned the movie with Ajay Devgn but it didn’t work out.

It has already been announced that Rohit and Akshay will be teaming up for a cop flick, rumoured to be titled as ‘Suryavanshi’. Interestingly, Akshay makes a cameo appearance as police officer Suryavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s lastest release ‘Simmba’ starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. It remains to be seen if ‘Suryavanshi’ is the remake of ‘Action Hero Biju’.

Rohit Shetty’s films are known for the over-the-top action blocks and full-blown masala elements. The director has earlier helmed superhit cop-action films like ‘Singham’ and ‘Singham Returns’. His latest film, ‘Simmba’ has also opened to good response from the general audience.

Tags

Related Articles

pandya and chahar tanding on chair
Jul 5, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

(Video) Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar Made to Stand on a Chair and Speak For this Reason

Dec 3, 2018, 09:11 pm IST

Qatar to leave OPEC from January 2019

Nov 13, 2018, 03:54 pm IST

Research shows that the motivating force behind fake news in India is “Nationalism”

Dec 27, 2017, 07:39 pm IST

December is the best month to have sex : Here’s why

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close