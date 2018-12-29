Latest NewsIndia

Bars, Hotels and Pubs will remain open on Dec 31 night : Government

Dec 29, 2018, 08:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Maharashtra Government issued an order on Saturday which permitted bars, hotels and pubs to remain open on the night of December 31 in Mumbai.

On the eve of New Year, over 40,000 security personnel will be deployed all over Mumbai, stated DCP Mumbai Police PRO Manjunath Singe. Moreover, officers in civil dress will be deployed in the area to prevent harassment of women. A live camera will be fixed to monitor the area, said Singe.

Earlier, in a written letter, chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Aditya Thackeray requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to permit markets, especially in non-residential areas, to remain open in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other cities on New Year eve throughout the night.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress1
Jun 10, 2018, 08:59 am IST

Rahul Gandhi to host Congress iftar party after a gap of 2 years

Oct 24, 2018, 03:59 pm IST

“A Team Was Ready to Shed Blood by Cutting their Own Arm, This Was Our Plan B”: Rahul Easwar

Jan 31, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj’s effort will free Keralaite businessman Atlas Ramachandran from UAE jail

Daisy Irani and SRK
Mar 23, 2018, 12:48 pm IST

Veteran Actress reveals she was raped and abused at the age of 6

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close