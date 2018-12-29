Bars, Hotels and Pubs will remain open on Dec 31 night : Government

The Maharashtra Government issued an order on Saturday which permitted bars, hotels and pubs to remain open on the night of December 31 in Mumbai.

On the eve of New Year, over 40,000 security personnel will be deployed all over Mumbai, stated DCP Mumbai Police PRO Manjunath Singe. Moreover, officers in civil dress will be deployed in the area to prevent harassment of women. A live camera will be fixed to monitor the area, said Singe.

Earlier, in a written letter, chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Aditya Thackeray requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to permit markets, especially in non-residential areas, to remain open in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other cities on New Year eve throughout the night.