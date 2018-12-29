Helicopter crashes in UAE , 4 Killed

A rescue helicopter crashed in Jebel Jais mountain of Ras Al Khaimah killing four, including three crew members and a foreigner, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Saturday when the helicopter crashed into a zipline in the mountain. The dead include three Emiratis and one foreigner.

The helicopter belonged to National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC).

A top official of National Ambulance said: “The accident happened at 5:15pm on Saturday and the helicopter was on a mission to airlift an injured man from Jebel Jais. The helicopter crashed before reaching the man.”

He said the helicopter crashed after hitting the zip line cable. More details of the incident are expected to be released soon.

According to the NSRC website, the centre “undertakes all the assigned tasks in coordination with local and federal authorities in all aid and emergency processes.

“On the other hand, the center works on implementing the international standards and specifications of the devices, equipment, installations and tools needed for search & rescue, and issuing orders and regulations required therefor.

“The center also supervises the efforts to develop the response capabilities through prepare and apply methods, exchange information and expertise with the regional and global counterparts.”

Jebel Jais is home to the world’s longest zip line, a 2,800-metre long attraction perched above the towering peak of the mountain.