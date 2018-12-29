KeralaCinemaLatest News

Mammootty and Joshy movie will be scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor

Dec 29, 2018
Mammootty is reuniting with veteran filmmaker Joshiy after a long gap. The actor-director duo has given several blockbuster films in the past, like ‘New Delhi’, ‘Sangham’, ‘Dhruvam’, ‘Nair Saab’ etc. They last worked together in the multistarrer ‘Twenty 20’.

Mammootty’s next with Joshiy is being scripted by National award winner of Sajeev Pazhoor of ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ fame. More details regarding the genre or when the movie goes on floors are not yet known. Joshiy has not directed a film after 2015, his last being the Mohanlal starrer ‘Lailaa O Lailaa’. The director will be hoping to return back to winning ways in style.

