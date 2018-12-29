Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering

Dec 29, 2018, 05:28 pm IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering here and the two discussed the political situation in the region.

The meeting took place at a local hotel. “I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Later, in a Facebook post he said the India-Bhutan relations has endured the test of time. “It’s a relationship that has endured the test of time. We are joined not only by a pleasant past but also by our hopes to create a better future for the region,” Gandhi said in his post.

 

