Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering here and the two discussed the political situation in the region.

The meeting took place at a local hotel. “I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2018

Later, in a Facebook post he said the India-Bhutan relations has endured the test of time. “It’s a relationship that has endured the test of time. We are joined not only by a pleasant past but also by our hopes to create a better future for the region,” Gandhi said in his post.