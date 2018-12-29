Social Media Trolls CPI(M) as they Got Thrashed in Tripura Municipal Election

Agarthala: It was a shock to CPI(M) that BJP had secured a thumping victory in the assembly elections in Tripura, a place they considered to be their unbreachable bastion. Now to make matters worse, CPI(M) did not make a comeback in the election held to the municipal council. In all the eleven Municipal councils where the elections were held BJP secured victory in most places and the left party has been trolled mercilessly in social media.

In Agarthala municipal Corporation, BJP won all four seats. BJP had won in 96 percent of the Panchayat seats earlier. In the total 130 seats in which elections were held, BJP marched to victory om 113. IPFT which is a coalition party of BJP won 9 and Congress and CPI(M) won 4 each.

In the Charilam constituency where the election was held following the death of the candidate. BJP claimed that victory is an indication that people are happy with the administration of Biplab Deb Kumar.