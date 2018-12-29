Students at a College in Kerala Hold Shows Supporting Terror Outfits. SHOCKING!

Thiruvananthapuram: It seems like the ISIS-Al-Qaeda threats are slowly spreading to Kerala as well. In Varkala C.H Muhammad Koya Memorial College, students held a show in support of the terror outfits, raising their flags. College management too had come out in support of the students. The visuals were revealed by Janam TV.

Al-Qaeda’s flag too is raised. Once you enter the college, even in bathrooms there are writings on the wall in support of banned organisations and even the picture of Bin Laden. Although it has been months since the event occurred, college management has taken no steps against the students.

There are already criticisms that Kerala is becoming a breeding ground for terrorists. Many had reportedly joined ISIS from Kerala.