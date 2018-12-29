KeralaLatest News

Will Kummanam Rajasekharan Return to Kerala? Here is how he responded

Dec 29, 2018, 03:02 pm IST
Kummanam Rajasekharan, currently the Governor of Mizoram is a crowd’s favourite back in Kerala. His return to Kerala politics is highly anticipated and media got a chance to ask this question to Kummanam while he was at a programme organised by Sreesankara School of Dance, Kalady.

But Kummanam’s answer was simply a ‘Swami Saranam’. When asked about the Sabarimala issue, he said there are traditional beliefs we have been protecting and that it is difficult to change them or eliminate them.

A section of BJP workers wanted Kummanam Rajasekharan to be back in Kerala considering that the Lok Sabha elections are approaching.

