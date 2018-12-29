Latest Newscelebrities

You will be shocked to know the actual price of Jr NTR’s new watch

Dec 29, 2018, 08:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Ram Charan had earlier sported a rose gold Philippe Nautilus Men’s Watch that costs almost Rs 1 crore (Rs 80 lakhs-Rs 1.5 crore) and left everyone astonished. Now, his colleague Jr. NTR wore a Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren automatic flyback chronograph watch that costs between Rs 1.5 – Rs 2.5 crore.

The actor was spotted at the Jaipur airport and his watch immediately grabbed the attention of the paparazzi. It is Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren automatic flyback chronograph watch. Established in 1999, this luxury brand only produces expensive watches and the one that NTR is seen wearing costs around Rs 1.5 – Rs 2.5 crore.

