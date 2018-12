The BJP national council will meet at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on January 11 and 12 to discuss a host of issues, including the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah, Union Ministers, National, and state office-bearers along with other leaders will participate in the meeting.

BJP national general secretary Anil Jain said, over 12,000 party workers and leaders are expected to attend the national council meeting.