CPI(M) Uses Actor Sreenivasan’s Magnanimity For their Personal Benefit. SHOCKING

Kannur: Actor Sreenivasan who sold his land (33.5 cents) near Cooperative hospital at Peravoor for a relatively small price for the hospital, was cheated by some of the vested interests of CPI(M) district leadership.

The leaders of CPI(M), after acquiring the plot for a smaller price had then sold it for a bigger price, as per reports. The justification given for this sales is that the hospital was not profitable to run. As soon as the issue had become a controversy, the state leadership had gone against the district leadership.

Sreenivasan had given the land for a smaller price considering it was for the hospital, but a few leaders had sold the land for a bigger price. It is not known at this point what CPI(M) did with that money.