NSS to take stand on politics and Balakrishna Pillai on January 1

The proposed All Kerala Nair Representative Convention at Perunna on January 1 might turn out to be an occasion where NSS might take its political stand. The meeting might also out to be a gathering against R. Balakrishna Pillai, who is on the fringes of NSS following his expression of support to the Women Wall. Pillai, who was a regular in Mannam Jayanthi conventions, most probably won’t make it to this meeting. His presence might create a protest. NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair’s indirect jibe against Pillai is looked upon with seriousness by organization members.

Sukumar Nair will deliver a speech explaining the community stand and recent political topics. The meeting will also take a stand on Sabarimala and Women Wall. NSS have always stood against the SC verdict allowing women of menstrual age to enter Sabarimala. NSS also didn’t participate in the meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. G. Sukumaran later came up with criticism against Women Wall and also declared support for ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ organized by BJP. This led irked LDF leaders who harshly criticized NSS and General Secretary Sukumaran Nair. Differences between the government and NSS have now led to a political face-off.

It should also be noted that prominent leaders won’t be a part of Mannam Jayanthi convention, which is on the very next day All Kerala Nair Grand Convention. Former Attorney General K.Parasaran will inaugurate the meeting. Former Judge A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai and writer C. Radhakrishnan will also deliver speeches.