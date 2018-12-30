People trying to dilute nationalism still active : Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said that the people trying to “dilute the spirit of nationalism” by raising certain issues are “still active” on campuses of colleges and hostels in the country. Addressing former and current workers of the BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Shah urged them to work towards finding a solution to this issue, reports PTI.

Even today, there are many challenges before ABVP. Some people are deliberately raising issues which are aimed at diluting the spirit of nationalism. People involved in it are still active in colleges and hostel campuses. We have seen this earlier in many parts of the country,” Shah said.

To come out of this situation, ABVP workers should work towards spreading our ideology and ensure that it continues for a longer period, Shah said. Shah also lauded the ABVP for its contribution to “protecting democracy” and raising issues concerning society and students.